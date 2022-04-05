Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

American Tower stock opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

