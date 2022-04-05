Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $230.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.