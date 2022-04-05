Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OR. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

OR traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.76. The company had a trading volume of 431,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.48. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

