Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:ORGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OR. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

OR traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.76. The company had a trading volume of 431,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.48. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.87.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.