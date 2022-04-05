Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.83. 8,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,598,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,569 shares of company stock worth $859,615. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $19,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 281,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $16,395,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

