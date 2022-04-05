Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Shares of OC opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

