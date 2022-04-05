PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down to $84.51

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.51, but opened at $82.21. PACCAR shares last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 41,396 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.