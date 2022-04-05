PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

