Pakcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $341,080.95 and approximately $31.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 75% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

