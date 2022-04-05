Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Panasonic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.