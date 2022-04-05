Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

PCRFY stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.79. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

