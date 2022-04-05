Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.33.

PZZA opened at $106.98 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5,349.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.46.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

