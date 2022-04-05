Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

