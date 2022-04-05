Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

PSI opened at C$16.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 39.63. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.49.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

