PayCoin (XPY) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.00

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. PayCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,505.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycoin is an SHA256 cryptocurrency that switched from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. XPY can be sent internationally almost instantly and with low fees. “

Buying and Selling PayCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

