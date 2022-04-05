PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.23.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $121.86 on Monday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $179.88.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.