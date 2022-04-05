Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Down 3.7%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 14,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,910,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

PSFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

