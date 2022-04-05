PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $149,800.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PDCE traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. 566,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.91.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

