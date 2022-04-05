Peet DeFi (PTE) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.16 or 0.07517438 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.58 or 0.99952541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

