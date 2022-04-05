Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.