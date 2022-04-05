PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on PMT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 723.10%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 65,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.