Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of PAR Technology worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 35.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.92. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.68.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

