Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $143.55.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

