Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,047 shares of company stock valued at $970,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

