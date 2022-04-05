Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

