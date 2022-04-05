Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.77 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 267,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $73.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $757,420. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.