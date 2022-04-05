Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $2,704,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.32.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

