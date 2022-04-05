Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 119,720 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 649,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,720 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Frontier Group worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,415,000 after buying an additional 234,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,455,000 after buying an additional 67,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

