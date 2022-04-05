Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 19,367 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Oxford Industries worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

OXM stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

