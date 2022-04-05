Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,593 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,179,714 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,010,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

