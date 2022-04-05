Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

PERI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. 22,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

