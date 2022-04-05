Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €273.00 ($300.00) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($221.98) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €228.46 ($251.06).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €198.85 ($218.52) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($149.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €189.80 and a 200-day moving average of €197.72.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.