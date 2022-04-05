Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,841 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,498. The firm has a market cap of $375.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

