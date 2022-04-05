Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.90 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002139 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $102.53 million and $3.90 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

