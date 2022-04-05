Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock remained flat at $$42.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,202,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3,139.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.