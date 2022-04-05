Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of Photronics worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Photronics by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 389,693 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,508 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.