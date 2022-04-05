Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,845 shares of company stock valued at $637,332.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 86.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

