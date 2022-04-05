PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

