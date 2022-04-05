PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

