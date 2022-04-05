PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PML. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

