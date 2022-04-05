PIN Hits Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.61 or 0.07513476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,862.85 or 0.99632386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047060 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

