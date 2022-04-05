Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,278,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,960,075.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow bought 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow purchased 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

PNE opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

