Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.61.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

