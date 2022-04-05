Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $240.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average is $202.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.