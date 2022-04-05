Piper Sandler Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $75.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

BROS opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,110,125 shares of company stock worth $262,669,270.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 294,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

