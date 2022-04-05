PIVX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $484,147.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.17 million and $484,147.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004795 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 68,747,036 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

