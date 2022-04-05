Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms recently commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

PXLW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 217,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pixelworks (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.