Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.34.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

