PlatON Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $145.92 million and $5.44 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420,230,200 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

