Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will report sales of $158.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $184.40 million. Plug Power posted sales of $71.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $925.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.90 million to $980.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 430,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,614,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.