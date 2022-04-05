Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $430.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $351.87 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

