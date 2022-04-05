Portion Trading Up 48.6% This Week (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Portion has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $60,189.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00036351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00106405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,303,921 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars.

